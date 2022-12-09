Owasso music student earns honorary trifecta: ‘I am so incredibly proud’

An eighth-grade student from Foyil Music Studio of Owasso recently soared to new heights musically.

Michael Fleming was recently selected for All-District, All-State Honor Choirs and National ACDA Honor Choir.

Michael sings bass in the choirs and has performed at various events like the City of Owasso’s Harvest Festival and Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, along with TU basketball games, Broken Arrow’s Rooster Days, Blue Bell’s Taste of Summer, Tulsa's Mayfest and the Oklahoma State Fair, to name a few.

“I am so incredibly proud of Michael,” Foyil Music Studio owner Amanda Foyil said. “He has worked hard for years and he is now getting to see that hard work pay off. I love getting to watch our students grow and succeed musically. It is such a blessing to be able to teach them.”