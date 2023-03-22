A local student is continuing to hone his musical skills thanks to a generous donation.

Thomas McCarty, who attends Foyil Music Studio in Owasso, was recently awarded a 12-string Alvarez guitar from the Acoustic Freight Train-Instrument Donation organization.

The Oklahoma nonprofit, founded in 2020, takes donated instruments, repairs and refurbishes them, and then gives them to schools and students across the region.

McCarty, a student at Foyil for about eight years, was nominated to receive the guitar for his upstanding character and active involvement in performing at events such as Owasso’s Harvest Festival, Tulsa’s Mayfest and Broken Arrow’s Rooster Days.

“Thomas has always had an I-can-do-it attitude while at the same time being very humble,” his guitar instructor Sheldon Clark said.

Foyil Music Studio owner Amanda Foyil added: “We are honored that the AFT foundation would consider donating an instrument to one of our amazing students. It is such a huge blessing.

“We are so very proud of him (Thomas) and can’t wait to see where his talent and hard work take him in life.”

The AFT foundation has donated instruments to several Owasso students in the past and has given back to organizations like Owasso’s Baptist Children’s Home, along with the Tulsa Boys Home, Tulsa Girls Home, Salvation Army and more.

More information about Foyil Music Studio and the AFT foundation can be found at foyilmusicstudio.com and aft-id.org.