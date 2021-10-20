Owasso moves dirt on major mixed-use development featuring single-family rental homes

“This is a unique concept,” Levo Feary said. “It’s working well in other parts of the country, so it’s an offering that adds some mix to our residential … and (we) hope that it will attract more residents to our area that are looking for that.”

Situated in the center of the Smith Farm PUD will also be a natural wetland, currently located on the vacant lot. Crews plan to preserve the forested area, and add walking trails and other recreational features to the land for residents to enjoy.

“Just given the nature of where this residential area is situated, it is nice to have that kind of built-in buffer in these backyards against these commercial tracts,” Beemer said.

The city planner said she’s looking forward to seeing dirt continue to move on the property as the project develops over the next year.

“I think it’s exciting because it kind of just shows what we all have known for the past couple years, and that’s Owasso’s growing,” Beemer said. “And I think with these unique projects like this, it’s kind of helping us form our identity as a city.”