An Owasso man was hospitalized in a motorcycle crash Monday, Nov. 7.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. on South 4200 Road about 4 miles south of Inola in Rogers County, according to the accident report.

It states that Barry Crawford, 46, was traveling northbound on a 2007 Victory Vegas 8-Ball on 4200 Road when a deer ran out and hit him on the front side of the bike, knocking him over.

He was transported to an area hospital and admitted in good condition with head, arm and leg injuries.