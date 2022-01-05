Owasso military family gifted renovated backyard with synthetic turf, putting green

“We’re excited and honored to be a partner with Folds,” Weber said. “They (the Tinneys) are the most thankful and humble family. Bill … his wounds are not visible, but he is one that paid the price in a lot of different ways, and we’re glad he’s made it home.”

Tinney, who enlisted in the Marines in 1997, served his country as an ordnance and range officer and drill instructor before retiring in 2018.

He sustained a traumatic brain injury during his 20-year deployment to Kosovo, the Adriatic Sea, Japan and Afghanistan, which caused him to have recurring spinal pain. Tinney said he is humbled to receive a renovated backyard from the two organizations.

“I just never really considered myself as somebody who deserved that … but my children are, and my wife,” Tinney said, “so the amount of appreciation I have for them (Folds of Honor and Celebrity Greens) coming in, I’m still kind of in awe. I’m extremely moved by their generosity and their heart.”

Jessica, a teacher at Rejoice Christian School, added, “This is just awesome that they are recognizing (Bill’s) sacrifice. You can give without loving, but you can’t love without giving, and they are loving service members and they’re giving back.”