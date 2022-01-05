Owasso military family gifted renovated backyard with synthetic turf, putting green

Hitting the links just got easier for golf fanatic Bill Tinney.
The retired Marine chief warrant officer recently had the backyard of his Owasso home transformed into a haven of sorts for the popular gentleman’s game, complete with a synthetic turf and practice putting green.
The completion of Tinney’s domestic golf oasis, however, came in the form of a gift from local nonprofit Folds of Honor in partnership with Arizona-based Celebrity Greens.
Tinney and his wife, Jessica, who have three children, Rhett, Kaydence and Faith, are a Folds of Honor academic scholarship recipient family that received the surprise donation in honor of their patriotism.
“That’s the beauty of Folds; it gives everybody this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the less than 1% of this country that serves, defends our freedoms,” said Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “To do this for Bill, and all the sacrifices he’s made and makes every day, it’s just a blessing.”
Rooney teamed up with Celebrity Greens owner Gina Weber in Aug. 2021 to carry out the Scottsdale company’s mission of transforming the backyards of military service members and their families with synthetic golf greens, par-3 holes and short courses.
“We’re excited and honored to be a partner with Folds,” Weber said. “They (the Tinneys) are the most thankful and humble family. Bill … his wounds are not visible, but he is one that paid the price in a lot of different ways, and we’re glad he’s made it home.”
Tinney, who enlisted in the Marines in 1997, served his country as an ordnance and range officer and drill instructor before retiring in 2018.
He sustained a traumatic brain injury during his 20-year deployment to Kosovo, the Adriatic Sea, Japan and Afghanistan, which caused him to have recurring spinal pain. Tinney said he is humbled to receive a renovated backyard from the two organizations.
“I just never really considered myself as somebody who deserved that … but my children are, and my wife,” Tinney said, “so the amount of appreciation I have for them (Folds of Honor and Celebrity Greens) coming in, I’m still kind of in awe. I’m extremely moved by their generosity and their heart.”
Jessica, a teacher at Rejoice Christian School, added, “This is just awesome that they are recognizing (Bill’s) sacrifice. You can give without loving, but you can’t love without giving, and they are loving service members and they’re giving back.”
In addition to the synthetic turf and practice putting green, the Tinneys also received a fringe and padded exercise area, including a driving net. The entire outdoor space stretches about 2,200 square feet, with 500 of that dedicated to golf. In all, the project cost about $30,000.
The Tinney’s 13-year-old son, Rhett, said he’s eager to improve his golf game on the newly installed turf.
“I’m just really grateful that we get to have this,” Rhett said. “I’m really excited to practice chipping; that’s a really fun thing to do. I’m just really excited that I have a driving mat.”
The association between Folds of Honor and Celebrity Greens was facilitated by PGA Tour player Gary Woodland, a longtime Folds of Honor supporter.
More information about Folds of Honor can be found at foldsofhonor.org. For more details about Celebrity Greens, visit celebritygreens.com.