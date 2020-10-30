Owasso McDonald’s owners, Tim and Patty Rich, announce their retirement after 50 years

Since taking the reins of the Owasso franchises, the Richs have served as involved members of the community, hosting various events at each restaurant, including McTeacher’s Nights for local schools, and providing food for different programs and charities.

“I’ve enjoyed so many things. Mostly, I’ve found that we’re in the people business, not the hamburger business,” Tim said. “It’s about the people; it’s the people that work for us, it’s our customers.”

Patty added, “… To all of you because you know who you are ‘Keep those Arches shining’ and know that God loves each and everyone of you we have felt blessed that you chose to be part of our ‘McFamily.’”

Under their watch, the Owasso McDonald’s sites have undergone major improvements, received a number of national awards and contributed to the funding and education of its employees throughout the years.

The Richs said they plan to still live in Owasso and stay active in the community, with traveling and bicycling placed higher on their priority list after they say their official goodbyes.