Owasso McDonald’s owners, Tim and Patty Rich, announce their retirement after 50 years

Tim Rich and his wife Patty, owners of the three McDonald’s in Owasso, are looking at life beyond the golden arches.
The Richs announced their retirement from the national fast food chain on Friday after devoting the last 50 years to working with the company.
The longtime Owasso couple said they made the difficult decision to leave the corporation in light of an opportunity to sell their franchises and move forward into a new stage of their lives.
“We were not planning on retiring,” Tim told the Owasso Reporter. “It came about by God answering our prayers and making it easy.”
Patty, in a Facebook post, added, “(God) has called us to a different chapter. One we have jumped into with anticipation. What we thought would be so very difficult has been by his mercy so very filled with His Grace.”
The Richs first met at a McDonald’s in Las Vegas, where they both kicked off their longstanding careers with the company. They eventually got married and relocated to Oklahoma in the mid-1980s to manage three locations in Tulsa.
Their influence grew over the years, and led them to purchase three additional Owasso locations in 1995. Tim and Patty currently own five regional McDonald’s, including one in Mannford and another in Claremore, and oversee more than 400 employees.
Since taking the reins of the Owasso franchises, the Richs have served as involved members of the community, hosting various events at each restaurant, including McTeacher’s Nights for local schools, and providing food for different programs and charities.
“I’ve enjoyed so many things. Mostly, I’ve found that we’re in the people business, not the hamburger business,” Tim said. “It’s about the people; it’s the people that work for us, it’s our customers.”
Patty added, “… To all of you because you know who you are ‘Keep those Arches shining’ and know that God loves each and everyone of you we have felt blessed that you chose to be part of our ‘McFamily.’”
Under their watch, the Owasso McDonald’s sites have undergone major improvements, received a number of national awards and contributed to the funding and education of its employees throughout the years.
The Richs said they plan to still live in Owasso and stay active in the community, with traveling and bicycling placed higher on their priority list after they say their official goodbyes.
“Patty and I have been working on doing everything we can to continue to finish with excellence, and we’re working with that diligence,” Tim said. “I’m going to listen to what God says and joyfully move in that direction.”
Patty added, “Our days will be full of memories and our hearts will be filled with much love for all the blessings the communities of Owasso, Collinsville, Claremore and Mannford have shown and shared with us these past 25 years.”
Tim and Patty’s last day with McDonald’s is Saturday, Oct. 31.
