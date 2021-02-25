Owasso, McAlester high schools to compete for state mock trial championship

Owasso High School Team Lewis and McAlester High School Team Black mock trial teams will compete to determine the winner of the Oklahoma High School Mock Trial competition on Tuesday, March 2.

The two teams have advanced through a series of rounds that started with a field of 30 teams representing 17 schools across the state. The Oklahoma champion will compete virtually in the national competition hosted in Evansville, Indiana, in May.

The case this year is a criminal prosecution for an alleged murder by hanging involving members of two families entangled in a multi-generational family feud.

The competition involves teams of students taking on the roles of attorneys and defendants. The “trials” are usually heard by a judge and attorneys in a courtroom setting where individual and team performances are evaluated, but all competitions transitioned to virtual this year because of the pandemic.

Owasso Team Lewis is coached by teacher Dustin DeVore, Judge Daman Cantrell, attorneys Ken Underwood, Meagan Murdock and Kaylind Baker and law student Nick Hazelrigg. Team members are Terressa Evington, Morganne Grobe, Kayla Gross, Marley Hutchins, Brooke Myers, Shreya Rohatgi, Draven St. George and Seth Wyrick.