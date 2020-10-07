Owasso mayor promotes awareness of distracted driving: ‘It’s a big problem’

The City of Owasso is taking extra measures to raise awareness about distracted driving.

Mayor Bill Bush made a proclamation on Tuesday declaring October 2020 as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Owasso.

“It’s a big problem,” said Bush, who cited the National Safety Council in reporting that an estimated 25% of all accidents involve distracted driving.

The mayor’s proclamation encourages residents to avoid using their cellphones and other devices while behind the steering wheel of a vehicle, particularly while driving through a school zone.

“You got kids walking around, that’s the last thing you need is being on the phone,” Bush said.

He referenced Bobbi White in Tuesday’s proclamation, an Owasso High School teacher who was killed in 2016 after being hit by an alleged distracted driver near the Bird Creek construction site at the time on U.S. 169.

The incident prompted Gail Lambert, White’s mother, to launch the “Drop it and Drive” campaign, in collaboration with school districts, local police and fire departments, and legislators, to post alert signs in school and construction zones across the state.