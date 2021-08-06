Owasso mayor presents Tulsa Drillers mascot Hornsby with key to the city: ‘You are welcome here anytime’

Local residents were graced with the presence of a regional familiar favorite at Owasso’s Gathering on Main this week.
Hornsby — the furry, blue bull mascot of the Tulsa Drillers — ventured about 20 miles north of his hometown turf to entertain Owasso citizens and take part in a special ceremony in his honor.
Owasso Mayor Bill Bush read a proclamation in Redbud Festival Park declaring Aug. 20, 2021, as “Hornsby Day,” and presented the iconic mascot with an official key to the city.
The recognition came as Hornsby celebrates his 25th year of entertaining fans of Tulsa’s professional minor league baseball team.
“The City of Owasso is proud to gather everyone around to celebrate this milestone,” Bush said. “You (Hornsby) are welcome here anytime, and we hope the next 25 years are hugga-‘bull,’ lova-‘bull’ and enjoya-‘bull.’”
Hornsby, who first came to Tulsa in 1996, serves as a spirited symbol for sports enthusiasts, especially children, leading rants, cheers and the customary “Running with the Bull” in ONEOK Field at home games on the weekend.
The popular mascot brought that same energy on the game field to downtown Owasso Thursday, this time rallying the excitement of attendees outside the arena to commemorate his more than two decades on the turf.
“We just wanted to celebrate that milestone,” said Taylor Levacy, community relations manager for the Tulsa Drillers. “He (Hornsby) is the longest professional mascot in state of Oklahoma … We just wanted to partner up with City of Owasso to celebrate his 25th season.”
The Tulsa Drillers will host an Owasso Night at OKEOK Field on Friday, Aug. 20, where Bush will present Hornsby with the key to the city again in front of a larger crowd. The mayor will also throw out the first pitch and honor a local veteran during the game.
Ticket sales for the Owasso Night, benefiting Owasso Community Resources, are available at https://fevo.me/owasso.