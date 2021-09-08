Owasso mayor honors local food banks, declares September as Hunger Action Month

Underserved families across Owasso continue to receive needed resources thanks to the generosity of local food pantries.
The ongoing efforts of these area nonprofits caught the attention of Owasso Mayor Bill Bush, who declared September as Hunger Action Month during City Council’s biweekly meeting on Tuesday.
His decision to honor organizations such as Owasso Community Resources and Neighbors in Need, for example, came as a result of their continued growth to better serve local residents in light of the pandemic.
“They’ve done such a great job, especially during COVID, as far as being able to provide food or clothing,” Bush told the Owasso Reporter. “I think it’s just important to recognize these groups, and this (the proclamation) is just a great way to do it and to bring attention to them.”
Last year alone, OCR received and distributed more than 650,000 pounds of food and signed up over 2,000 new families, according to director Randy Cowling. Likewise, in the last eight months of 2021, the nonprofit has disbursed about 500,000 pounds of food and registered nearly 300 new households.
“No child or adult should ever go to sleep hungry,” Cowling, who joined Bush on stage during Tuesday’s meeting, told the Reporter. “This proclamation urges our community to act and help their neighbors, not only during the pandemic but beyond.”
Additionally, Neighbors in Need is serving an average of 80 families weekly since the beginning of the year, according to director Tiffany Bell. She also said she is seeing around 35 to 45 new families each month needing assistance from her pantry.
“We have been very blessed to live in a community who always answers the call for donations we are seeking,” Bell, who also joined Bush and Cowling Tuesday, told the Reporter. “We recently partnered with Amazon who has helped greatly with household supplies as well as food items.”
Both Dividing Bread Ministry and First Baptist Owasso’s theMission have also continued to receive donations and step up their outreach efforts in the fight against hunger.
This week’s declaration further confirmed that Owasso’s food pantries are working to help mitigate the statistic, provided by Feeding America, that one in six Oklahomans and one in four children are unsure how they will receive their next meal.
“All of our food banks appreciated that the City Council recognized the need in the community as well as the effort we all put into our organizations,” Bell said. “I believe it’s very important to understand that there are people struggling in our community due to the economic instability as well as the pandemic we are facing.”
Cowling added, “Every organization that helps meet the basic needs of families in Owasso is encouraged by the support of our city officials. They recognize there is a true quality-of-life issue that we can address together as a community — ending hunger in Owasso.”