Owasso mayor honors local food banks, declares September as Hunger Action Month

Additionally, Neighbors in Need is serving an average of 80 families weekly since the beginning of the year, according to director Tiffany Bell. She also said she is seeing around 35 to 45 new families each month needing assistance from her pantry.

“We have been very blessed to live in a community who always answers the call for donations we are seeking,” Bell, who also joined Bush and Cowling Tuesday, told the Reporter. “We recently partnered with Amazon who has helped greatly with household supplies as well as food items.”

Both Dividing Bread Ministry and First Baptist Owasso’s theMission have also continued to receive donations and step up their outreach efforts in the fight against hunger.

This week’s declaration further confirmed that Owasso’s food pantries are working to help mitigate the statistic, provided by Feeding America, that one in six Oklahomans and one in four children are unsure how they will receive their next meal.

“All of our food banks appreciated that the City Council recognized the need in the community as well as the effort we all put into our organizations,” Bell said. “I believe it’s very important to understand that there are people struggling in our community due to the economic instability as well as the pandemic we are facing.”

Cowling added, “Every organization that helps meet the basic needs of families in Owasso is encouraged by the support of our city officials. They recognize there is a true quality-of-life issue that we can address together as a community — ending hunger in Owasso.”

