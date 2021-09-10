Owasso masonry students help design, build 9/11 tribute wall: ‘This project is about a history lesson’

Now in its 18th year, Tulsa Tech’s iconic wall memorial was spearheaded by masonry instructor Chauncey Kila, who guided students like Piche and Edwards through pieces of the wall’s development.

“This project is about a history lesson. They’re learning not only about masonry, but there’s some emotional learning that goes on,” Kila said. “I have them think about how meaningful this project’s going to be. The process of them building it, they don’t realize the impact it makes.”

Both Owasso students said they gained insightful, firsthand knowledge through their experiences constructing the wall.

“A lot of us, especially me, I came in not knowing how to do much of anything,” Piche said. “I learned how to lay bricks and how to keep it level and how to make it flat and in line to make it uniform.”

Edwards added, “All the bricks on top, I helped lay those out. Drilled holes through the back to get the electricity through it and plug it in. I helped sand all the bottom of the Pentagon.”

His workshop now serving as a patriotic memorial, Kila can rest assured knowing his students — and those of other classes — will walk away after seeing his pupils’ handiwork be put to good use.

“For me, 9/11 was a mile marker in my life,” Kila said. “And for my students, building this project is sort of a mile marker for their lives, because every time 9/11 rolls around now, they’ll always remember working on the wall.”

