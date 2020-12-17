Owasso Masonic Lodge donates $4,500 to educators across Owasso school district

The Owasso Masonic Lodge recently presented Owasso Public Schools with a $4,500 donation to be distributed among 45 teachers, benefiting educators at all 15 sites across the district.

“The Masons of Oklahoma have been supporters of the school system for many years,” said Dave Robinson, who led the effort by the lodge to raise and donate the funds to OPS. “We just feel the teachers deserve recognition and we’re happy to support them in this way.”

Each of the 45 teachers selected across the district will receive $100 to be used for supplies, teaching aids or any other supplements for their classrooms.

“We certainly are very thankful and grateful for this generous support of our educators,” OPS Superintendent Amy Fichtner said. “The Masons have continuously supported our district through the years in a number of ways. I know that our teachers are very appreciative of this gift and will use these funds to enhance the learning environment for the students of our community.”

Along with his duties at the Owasso Masonic Lodge, Robinson also serves as a bus driver for OPS.