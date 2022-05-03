Owasso Masonic Lodge donates $10,000 to Owasso High School: ‘It’s just incredible generosity’

The Owasso High School has received a generous donation thanks to the creativity of two of its students.

Rebecca Rake and Isaac Worley were recently both named winners of the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma’s 2022 Senior Essay Contest.

As such, the Owasso Masonic Lodge presented a $10,000 check to OHS Principal Mark Officer on Saturday, April 30, to show its support for the school’s ongoing participation in the statewide program.

“First-place winners, boys and girls division, were both out of Owasso High School,” said John Logan, executive director of the Masonic Charity. “It’s a cool deal.”

Rake and Worley were among about 1,000 entrants as part of this year’s contest, which marked the first time that both male and female winners were selected from the same school in the state.

Their essays addressed an Oklahoma law that recently passed requiring high school students to correctly answer 60 out of 100 questions found on the U.S. citizenship exam before receiving their diploma, and mandating them to study the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and Emancipation Proclamation.

The students wrote in response to the question, “Do you think politicians should be required to pass a basic U.S. civics test to hold office? Why or why not?”

Rake and Worley each received a $2,000 scholarship from the Masonic Charity, and OHS plans to reinvest the $10,000 into various student activities.

“It’s just incredible generosity from the community,” Officer said about the donation. “Very humbling to have a group of people who will reach out and support what we’re trying to do, and support the kids and their efforts.”

