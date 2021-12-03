Owasso man sentenced to life for fatally shooting relative’s ex-boyfriend in 2020

An Owasso man was sentenced to life in prison this week for fatally shooting a relative’s ex-boyfriend in March 2020.

Micah Wayne Turner, 22, was handed the ruling on Thursday, Dec. 2, after a trial jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in early October.

Turner was arrested on March 23, 2020, after fatally shooting 46-year-old William Brad Wilkins. Turner claimed Wilkins refused to be evicted from his relative’s home and threatened his family, police said in a probable cause affidavit at the time.

Turner told police he retrieved a gun after fearing that Wilkins would hurt two of his relatives, according to the affidavit. Turner shot Wilkins during a confrontation in the house’s living room.

Officers were dispatched for a report of threats being made at a residence in the 14500 block of East 114th Street North in Owasso. Dispatchers reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the caller. Officers arrived to find Turner performing CPR on Wilkins.

Witnesses told police they heard a verbal altercation between Wilkins, who lived in the residence’s garage, and a resident. The resident and Wilkins at one point had a relationship. Those who lived there told police they had not been able to evict Wilkins.