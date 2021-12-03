Owasso man sentenced to life for fatally shooting relative’s ex-boyfriend in 2020

An Owasso man was sentenced to life in prison this week for fatally shooting a relative’s ex-boyfriend in March 2020.
Micah Wayne Turner, 22, was handed the ruling on Thursday, Dec. 2, after a trial jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in early October.
Turner was arrested on March 23, 2020, after fatally shooting 46-year-old William Brad Wilkins. Turner claimed Wilkins refused to be evicted from his relative’s home and threatened his family, police said in a probable cause affidavit at the time.
Turner told police he retrieved a gun after fearing that Wilkins would hurt two of his relatives, according to the affidavit. Turner shot Wilkins during a confrontation in the house’s living room.
Officers were dispatched for a report of threats being made at a residence in the 14500 block of East 114th Street North in Owasso. Dispatchers reported hearing a gunshot while on the phone with the caller. Officers arrived to find Turner performing CPR on Wilkins.
Witnesses told police they heard a verbal altercation between Wilkins, who lived in the residence’s garage, and a resident. The resident and Wilkins at one point had a relationship. Those who lived there told police they had not been able to evict Wilkins.
Turner alleged that Wilkins had stolen guns, knives and power tools from the house and was using methamphetamine.