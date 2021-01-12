Owasso man sentenced to 19 years for killing man in collision while eluding police

An Owasso man was sentenced today in federal court for striking and killing William Houseman while eluding officers at speeds exceeding 90 mph in 2019.

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Michael Leon Johnson, 35, to 19 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Michael Leon Johnson can spend the next 19 years in federal prison reflecting on the tragic consequences of his reckless actions,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Today, the defendant heard firsthand from William Houseman’s widow, Darcy, about the impact of his actions. It was an incredibly moving and powerful statement. My thoughts today are with Darcy and their children. These cases are tough, and I appreciate Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Morgan for pursuing justice for this family."

In her statement to Johnson, Darcy Houseman shared how much she missed her husband and of the future experiences they could never share. Then she offered forgiveness to Johnson, stating in part “You can make a difference. You have a purpose. Please don’t waste it.”