Owasso man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country

An Owasso man who killed his stepfather in March 2020 pleaded guilty Friday in federal court, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Jordan Taylor Kuykendall, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian Country.

“Too many lives are taken by senseless acts of violence and countless families are left to grieve,” Johnson said in a news release. “These crimes are malicious and inexcusable. This office and our law enforcement partners will continue to hold perpetrators of violent crime accountable.”

In his plea agreement, Kuykendall admitted that on May 17, 2020, he got into an argument with his stepfather, Charles Botts, and stabbed him, resulting in the victim’s death.