Owasso man pleads guilty to child pornography charge

A man who was discovered downloading and viewing child pornography during an FBI investigation pleaded guilty in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

Gregory Allen Kirk, 62, of Owasso, pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

During a search of Kirk’s computer, agents located images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and filenames associated with child pornography.

In his plea agreement, Kirk admitted that from May 5, 2018, through Jan. 31, 2020, he received, possessed and accessed at least 600 images of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

The FBI is the investigative agency. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cymetra M. Williams and Vani Singhal are prosecuting the case.