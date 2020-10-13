Owasso man pleads guilty after uninvolved motorist's death in crash during police chase

An Owasso man originally charged in state court has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge after the case was moved to federal court.
Tulsa County prosecutors have charged an Owasso man on allegations that a death resulted from a collision he caused while leading deputies on a chase in east Tulsa.
Michael Leon Johnson, 34, had been charged in October 2019 with first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, possessing a stolen vehicle, endangering others while eluding a police officer, possessing stolen property and resisting an officer, according to court records.
Johnson was reportedly driving a stolen pickup while being pursued by deputies when the truck struck a Nissan Rogue, killing that car’s 48-year-old driver, William Joseph Houseman.
“William Houseman lost his life because of Michael Johnson’s selfish and reckless choices. His death is a tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a news release. “Johnson was in possession of a stolen vehicle and chose to run from police, rather than face the consequences for his criminal choices. On Jan. 12, 2021, a federal judge will hand down a sentence suitable for this senseless act.”
Federal prosecutors have taken over cases including Johnson's after a U.S. Supreme Court decision restored jurisdiction over major criminal cases in Indian Country to the federal government or tribal courts.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!