Owasso man killed in ATV crash near Keetonville Road

An Owasso man was killed in an all-terrain vehicle accident over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sunday at 24272 S. Keetonville Rd. about a mile east of Owasso, according to the accident report.

It states that Larry Helton, 64, was driving down a steep dirt trail in a 2016 Polaris Ranger when he hit an embankment and struck multiple trees, ejecting him about 14 feet from his vehicle.

Helton was pronounced dead at the scene by the Limestone Fire Department, the report states.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.