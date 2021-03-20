Owasso man injured in rollover crash that landed in pond

An Owasso man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m., on 66th Street North near 115th East Avenue, where police responded to a crash, according to the accident report.

It states that 25-year-old Adam Quarterson was driving southbound on 115th, when he swerved off the road, went airborne, struck a cable wire and then overturned multiple times before coming to a rest in a pond, the report shows.

Quarterson was transported to a local hospital and admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the accident report.