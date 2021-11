An Owasso man was injured in a car accident early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:50 a.m. on Interstate 44 near Harvard Avenue in Tulsa, according to the accident report.

It states that 25-year-old Owasso resident Edgar Chicoj was broke down in the eastbound lane of I-44 when another vehicle struck his from behind.

Chicoj was transported to a local hospital in stable condition for head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.