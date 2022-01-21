Owasso man combines outdoor passions to create living nature photography set

"I've chased birds around the yard taking photos for several years, but it wasn't until a few years ago that I got the idea to create a photo blind of sorts from another member of the Nature Photographer's Network. As soon as he described his blind, I thought, 'I should have thought of that.'"

Brunholtz took stock of his options for creating a photography set and decided to build it in a previously identified project area using many materials he already had.

"Our house is built on an incline, and I had wanted to do something with the sloped area on the south side of the house for a while. I decided to terrace the slope with native stone, and planted shrubs on the lower level and put bird feeders and baths on the upper level. I shoot photographs from the side door of the garage and use the house as a blind.

"I don't have the most expensive camera equipment, so I have to bring the birds in closer to get the shot I'm after. My blind has paid off tenfold."

Birds, butterflies, and other wildlife are drawn to the photography set thanks to the landscaping, feeders, and moving water of the bird baths.