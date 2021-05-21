 Skip to main content
Owasso man charged as murder accessory in federal grand jury indictment
Acting United States Attorney Clint Johnson on Thursday announced the results of the May 2021 Federal Grand Jury B.

An Owasso man has been charged with violations of United States law in an indictment returned by the Grand Jury.

Robert Ray Sheets, 42, of Owasso, is charged with a count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder in Indian Country.

Sheets is charged with assisting two other offenders in order to hinder and prevent their apprehension after they allegedly committed first-degree murder in Oct. 2018.

The FBI, Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are the investigative agencies.

