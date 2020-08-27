 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso man, 32, killed in motorcycle crash on state highway

Owasso man, 32, killed in motorcycle crash on state highway

  • Updated
Only $5 for 5 months
highway patrol

Tulsa World file photo

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash outside Owasso on Wednesday.

Bradley Morrison, 32, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene on Oklahoma 20 between 161st and 177th east avenues. Morrison was reportedly riding a 2009 Harley Davidson in front of a Honda Accord westbound on the highway when the Honda struck him from behind. 

The collision sent Morrison's motorcycle into a stopped and unoccupied Toyota Corolla on the shoulder. The Honda's driver was reportedly uninjured. 

The cause of the crash reportedly remains under investigation. 

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News