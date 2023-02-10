The Metropolitan Environmental Trust announced that it will host a collection event to receive smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, thermometers and thermostats.

The 2023 Smoke Alarm and Fire Extinguisher Collection Event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Lowe’s in Owasso, 12001 E. 96th St. N.

The event will help to reduce the amount of unwanted mercury-based items and radioactive materials from the homes of residents. It ensures these common household materials are safely disposed of and kept out of landfills and streams.

The event is free but can only accept residential items from residential sources. Commercial items are not accepted. Residents may bring smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, thermometers, and thermostats.

Those who specifically bring mercury thermostats and/or smoke detectors will receive a $5 Lowe’s gift card, while supplies last.