Owasso Library named Owasso Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for July

Despite the onslaught of record-high temperatures, the Owasso Library continues to maintain its curb appeal.

The facility recently received the title of Owasso Garden Club’s Yard of the Month for July.

“We appreciate the recognition, and are thankful for the volunteers who work diligently to make our landscaping look so beautiful,” Owasso Library Manager Jennifer Ballard said.

Those volunteers — many of whom are Garden Club members — dedicate their time to cultivating the public grounds for library patrons to observe and enjoy.

The Club started caring for the property in 1998 with only a few flower seeds. More than 20 years later, the group has devoted a number of hands to tend to the soil. The team frequents the facility several days per month to weed, fertilize, prune and clean the plant beds.

“It is important for a library to appear open and inviting to all,” Ballard said, “and our beautiful landscaping helps accomplish that.”

What’s more, the Club labels each plant and flower as a resource to educate passersby, who can peruse ajugas, azaleas, hibiscuses, lantanas, lilies, nandinas, rudbeckias, viburnums and yarrows, among others.

“We are always encouraging people to learn more … and this helps contribute to the atmosphere of acquiring new knowledge at the library,” Ballard said. “Your journey starts before you even enter the building.”

The Owasso Library is the only public library in Tulsa County whose flower beds are maintained by a local garden club.