Owasso Library eyes $7M overhaul to upgrade, expand property: ‘We couldn’t be more excited’

A major renovation project is on the horizon for the Owasso Library.
Staff at the local branch in a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday announced their plans to carry out an estimated $7 million overhaul that will upgrade and expand the property over the next two to three years.
Built in 1989, the Owasso Library, located at 103 W. Broadway St., has outgrown its current space and is in need of a facelift, said Kim Johnson, CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library.
“It’s an inflexible floor plan, and we want to open it up and … and make it easier for customers to navigate,” Johnson said. “We want to modernize the meeting spaces and make it more adaptable to the numerous ways the community uses the library.”
Pre-pandemic numbers show that the Owasso branch, which employs 12 staff members, averaged almost 25,000 circulations per month in 2019, clocking in the fourth highest volume of all 24 Tulsa City-County Library branches. Likewise, the site served an average of more than 11,000 people per month, with around 21,000 attending nearly 520 programs.
The proposed construction project will double the size of the existing building, taking it from 10,100 square feet to around 20,000 square feet to accommodate its growing clientele.
Adopting a contemporary design, the Owasso Library’s new infrastructure will play host to several amenities, including the addition of six small meeting/study rooms, a large adaptable community space, a more interactive children’s reading and play section, a drive-up service window, an expanded outdoor reading area and added parking spaces, to name a few.
“What we’re looking at is really a space that will be open and fresh and give a lot of room for the circulation and participation that Owasso citizens have come to expect and give to the library … both inside the building as well as on the site and around the building,” said Sarah Gould with KKT Architects.
Gould’s colleague, Francis Wilmore, added, “The library really is the center of the community — quite literally in Owasso. With all of the great things that are happening along Main Street, we really want the library to be an extension of Main Street, to be part of that kind of walkable urbanism.”
The project comes as part of Tulsa City-County Library’s approximate $45 million endeavor to renovate four of its area division sites, which includes Owasso, along with Broken Arrow, Brookside and Rudisill.
Of the $45 million price tag, $15 million is already secured, and $30 million will be raised through a capital campaign in partnership with the Tulsa Library Trust.
The renovated library, located in the heart of the city’s newly development Redbud District, will complement the burgeoning area, which has seen more than $35 million invested in its ongoing growth over the last several years.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this renovation and the expansion for the area,” said Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr. “It will truly be the cherry on top of a beautiful downtown.”
Owasso Library Manager Jennifer Ballard echoed Lehr’s words, adding, “Our city and the community have worked hard to revitalize downtown Owasso and make the Redbud District a destination spot. I cannot begin to describe how excited I am to see the Owasso Library begin its own transformation in this beautiful area.”
Tentative groundbreaking as well as construction start and completion dates for the project have not yet been set.
More information about the Owasso Library and the projected overhaul can be found at tulsalibrary.org. The public is invited to provide feedback about the project at tulsalibrary.org/owassosurvey.