Owasso Library eyes $7M overhaul to upgrade, expand property: ‘We couldn’t be more excited’

Adopting a contemporary design, the Owasso Library’s new infrastructure will play host to several amenities, including the addition of six small meeting/study rooms, a large adaptable community space, a more interactive children’s reading and play section, a drive-up service window, an expanded outdoor reading area and added parking spaces, to name a few.

“What we’re looking at is really a space that will be open and fresh and give a lot of room for the circulation and participation that Owasso citizens have come to expect and give to the library … both inside the building as well as on the site and around the building,” said Sarah Gould with KKT Architects.

Gould’s colleague, Francis Wilmore, added, “The library really is the center of the community — quite literally in Owasso. With all of the great things that are happening along Main Street, we really want the library to be an extension of Main Street, to be part of that kind of walkable urbanism.”

The project comes as part of Tulsa City-County Library’s approximate $45 million endeavor to renovate four of its area division sites, which includes Owasso, along with Broken Arrow, Brookside and Rudisill.