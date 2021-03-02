Owasso Library Corner: New staff picks include science fiction, paranormal romance

The Owasso Library staff loves to recommend books. Our latest Staff Stack (favorite reads) is from Karen, a lead customer service assistant at the Owasso Library. Her list includes a lot of digital formats and genres like romance, science fiction and paranormal romance.
“The Ten Thousand Doors of January” by Alix Harrow: In the early 1900s, a young woman embarks on a fantastical journey of self-discovery after finding a mysterious book in this captivating and lyrical debut.
“The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn: The first book in the Bridgerton series, now on Netflix. Simon Basset has hatched a plan to keep himself free from the town's marriage-minded society mothers. He pretends to be engaged to the lovely Daphne Bridgerton. Now Daphne has to keep herself from losing her heart and soul completely to the handsome duke.
“The Broken Girls” by Simone St. James: More than 60 years after one of four friends in a reputedly haunted boarding school goes missing, journalist Fiona Sheridan resolves to learn her sister's fate before a harrowing discovery is made.
“Veil” by Chloe Neill (available as an e-book or downloadable audiobook): Seven years ago, the Veil that separates humanity from what lies beyond was torn apart, and New Orleans was engulfed in a supernatural war. Claire Connolly is a good girl with a dangerous secret: She's a Sensitive, a human endowed with magic that seeped through the Veil.
“The Once and Future Witches” by Alix Harrow: In the late 1800s, three sisters use witchcraft to change the course of history. Stalked by shadows and sickness and hunted by dark forces, the sisters will need to delve into the oldest magics, draw new alliances and heal the bond between them if they want to survive.
“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo: Ninth House is a tale of power, privilege, dark magic and murder set among the Ivy League elite. The occult activities of Yale's secret societies, from high-ranking politicos to Wall Street's biggest players, are more extraordinary than any paranoid imagination might conceive.
“Devil’s Bride” by Stephanie Laurens: Governess Honoria Wetherby values her independence. Then one stormy evening, everything changes when she is trapped in a cabin overnight with a man named Devil. He insists that their unchaperoned night together has compromised her honor, and, therefore she must marry him.
“Grave Witch” by Kalayna Price (only available as an e-book or downloadable audiobook): Grave witch Alex Craft, a private investigator and consultant for the police, can speak to the dead, but that doesn't mean she likes what they have to say. Even though she's on good terms with Death himself, nothing has prepared her for her latest case.
The Owasso Library staff can also create book bundles for any age group. Give us a call or message us on Facebook with your request. We can choose books for any reading level or genre. If you’re not sure what books to check out for your kiddos, let us help.
Visit the Library’s website, tulsalibrary.org, for information on the multitude of virtual events coming up in March, including author visits commemorating the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and programs celebrating the annual American Indian Festival of Words.