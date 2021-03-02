Owasso Library Corner: New staff picks include science fiction, paranormal romance

“The Once and Future Witches” by Alix Harrow: In the late 1800s, three sisters use witchcraft to change the course of history. Stalked by shadows and sickness and hunted by dark forces, the sisters will need to delve into the oldest magics, draw new alliances and heal the bond between them if they want to survive.

“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo: Ninth House is a tale of power, privilege, dark magic and murder set among the Ivy League elite. The occult activities of Yale's secret societies, from high-ranking politicos to Wall Street's biggest players, are more extraordinary than any paranoid imagination might conceive.

“Devil’s Bride” by Stephanie Laurens: Governess Honoria Wetherby values her independence. Then one stormy evening, everything changes when she is trapped in a cabin overnight with a man named Devil. He insists that their unchaperoned night together has compromised her honor, and, therefore she must marry him.

“Grave Witch” by Kalayna Price (only available as an e-book or downloadable audiobook): Grave witch Alex Craft, a private investigator and consultant for the police, can speak to the dead, but that doesn't mean she likes what they have to say. Even though she's on good terms with Death himself, nothing has prepared her for her latest case.