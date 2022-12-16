 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Owasso 'Lego Master' returning to television series

Owasso’s Natalie Cleveland, a 2021 competitor on the “Lego Masters” television series, has been summoned to return for “Lego Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular.”

The three-episode special will air Monday, Dec. 19; Tuesday, Dec. 20; and Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. on Fox.

Cleveland is one of four returning Lego Master contestants participating in the show’s second annual holiday special. She will be paired with celebrity partner Finesse Mitchell as they will tackle holiday-themed challenges for charity.

