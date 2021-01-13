Owasso lawmakers invite citizens to attend upcoming town hall meeting on redistricting

Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, and Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, are inviting citizens to attend an upcoming town hall meeting on redistricting.

The town hall will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, in the Sycamore Room of Tulsa Technology Center’s Owasso campus.

Every 10 years, following completion of the U.S. Census, the constitution requires lawmakers to redraw boundaries for legislative and congressional districts to reflect changes in population. Because population growth and decline doesn’t occur at the same rate throughout the state, those boundary lines must be redrawn to keep those numbers as even as possible.

“It’s a process that directly impacts your representation,” Dossett said. “Our goal is to make this process open and transparent, so the Senate and House have been hosting a series of town hall meetings throughout the state to inform citizens about redistricting, answer questions and even receive input from citizens.”

Vancuren added, “Having a say in who represents you in government is one of the fundamental freedoms of our great nation. As the redistricting process directly affects such representation, it is imperative that we hear the concerns and ideas of the people we represent in each sector of the state.”

Oklahomans can submit redistricting comments via email to the Senate at redistricting@oksenate.gov. The town hall can also be viewed via livestream on the Senate’s official website at oksenate.gov.