Owasso junior Carina Galutia nabs top honors in 2022 Law Day Contest for essay writing

An Owasso High School student recently placed in the OBA Law Day Committee’s 2022 Law Day Contest.

With a theme of “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change,” the contest helped students recognize the importance of shared responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and pursue justice.

This year, 1,331 students from 47 towns and about 70 schools and home school groups entered the contest.

In 11th grade writing, Carina Galutia, of Owasso, took home first place for her essay, “Influence of Government Protections on Social Movements.”

Galutia’s four-page work focuses on a comparison of women’s rights movements in the United States and Saudi Arabia.

“Thank you to all the students, parents and teachers for participating in this year’s contest,” the OBA Law Day Committee said in a news release.