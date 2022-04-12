 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Owasso junior Carina Galutia nabs top honors in 2022 Law Day Contest for essay writing

  • 0
PATRIOTIC WIND FEATURE

The American flag waves in the breeze behind a statue of President Thomas Jefferson at Rogers State University in Claremore. Tulsa World file

 KELLY KERR

An Owasso High School student recently placed in the OBA Law Day Committee’s 2022 Law Day Contest.

With a theme of “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change,” the contest helped students recognize the importance of shared responsibility to promote the rule of law, defend liberty and pursue justice.

This year, 1,331 students from 47 towns and about 70 schools and home school groups entered the contest.

In 11th grade writing, Carina Galutia, of Owasso, took home first place for her essay, “Influence of Government Protections on Social Movements.”

Galutia’s four-page work focuses on a comparison of women’s rights movements in the United States and Saudi Arabia.

“Thank you to all the students, parents and teachers for participating in this year’s contest,” the OBA Law Day Committee said in a news release.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert