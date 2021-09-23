 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Owasso junior Aminata Kamara named among ninth class of OMRF Teen Leaders
0 Comments

Owasso junior Aminata Kamara named among ninth class of OMRF Teen Leaders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Aminata Kamara

Owasso High School junior Aminata Kamara

 Art Haddaway News Editor

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has selected 53 students from across the state for its ninth class of Teen Leaders.

Owasso High School junior Aminata Kamara was named among the group, and will contribute her knowledge and talents toward the OMRF advisory council.

Through activities and panel discussions with OMRF scientists and state civic leaders, the program gives teens the tools to be change-makers in their communities and learn how to become advocates for medical research and improving human health.

Traditionally held in person, the 2021-22 program will primarily be held virtually this fall due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.

“Our Teen Leaders bring energy and excitement to OMRF whether we’re in person or online,” said program coordinator Caroline Allen. “This is an important steppingstone for these promising students. We can’t wait to see what they’ll do for OMRF and in their communities.”

The teens selected will learn the fundamentals of development and nonprofit management as well as the history and importance of OMRF and medical research.

Among the 2021-22 class, 11 are returning students who will operate as an advisory council.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News