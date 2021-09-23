Owasso junior Aminata Kamara named among ninth class of OMRF Teen Leaders

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation has selected 53 students from across the state for its ninth class of Teen Leaders.

Owasso High School junior Aminata Kamara was named among the group, and will contribute her knowledge and talents toward the OMRF advisory council.

Through activities and panel discussions with OMRF scientists and state civic leaders, the program gives teens the tools to be change-makers in their communities and learn how to become advocates for medical research and improving human health.

Traditionally held in person, the 2021-22 program will primarily be held virtually this fall due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the state.

“Our Teen Leaders bring energy and excitement to OMRF whether we’re in person or online,” said program coordinator Caroline Allen. “This is an important steppingstone for these promising students. We can’t wait to see what they’ll do for OMRF and in their communities.”

The teens selected will learn the fundamentals of development and nonprofit management as well as the history and importance of OMRF and medical research.

Among the 2021-22 class, 11 are returning students who will operate as an advisory council.