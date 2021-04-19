Owasso Jewels spreading kindness to essential workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Owasso Jewels is looking forward to spreading a little extra kindness in upcoming weeks.

The group, representing the local chapter of Oklahoma Home and Community Education, plans to show its support to essential workers for their ongoing efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Owasso chapter will join five other OHCE Tulsa-area groups on May 3 to create several thank-you cards at the Tulsa OSU Extension Office to give to employees, like nurses and doctors, working on the frontlines at various facilities. The six OHCE groups will then host a fun scavenger hunt while handing out the cards.

Next month’s event will be held in conjunction with OHCE Week, May 3-9, in which the organization celebrates and thanks its members for their service and volunteerism across all 77 Oklahoma counties.

“There are so many rich benefits of being a member of Oklahoma Home and Community Education,” said Dolores Williams, president of the OHCE-TC Jewels Group. “This nonprofit organization offers exciting activities, events, scholarships to members and their families, continuing education, leadership training and so much more.”

Williams invites anyone who is interested in knowing more about OHCE to join its members during the OHCE Week to help with “spreading thankfulness.” She asks to call her at 405-448-1665.