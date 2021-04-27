Owasso Indian Education honors nearly 500 students for academic, cultural excellence

Owasso Public Schools celebrated a special occasion this week.

The Owasso Indian Education program hosted its annual Native Rams Honors award ceremony at the Owasso High School East Campus Monday evening, where nearly 500 students were awarded for their ongoing efforts.

The event was held to honor those students who achieved either straight A’s or maintained a culture of excellence in their classrooms — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also recognized several outstanding seniors.

“It is remarkable how students can perform exceptionally well under the circumstances of the past year,” said Angela Stall, administrative assistant for OIE. “We were delighted to see that so many students did so well, and we were excited to get to award them for all of their hard work and achievements.”

OIE’s Native Rams Honors were held as part of the Johnson O’Malley Program, a branch of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education, which makes it possible for school districts like OPS to bring Native American culture and curriculum to the classroom.