Owasso incidents (Wednesday, Oct. 21)

1:32 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Handled.
6:44 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Theft report. Truck stolen from residence. Report info taken.
7:35 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Theft of items from business. Report info taken.
9:22 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recovered vehicle for TPD. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Report of family arguing. Report info taken.
9:52 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Transport.
10:04 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vandalism of vehicle. Report info taken.
11:29 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft from apartment. Handled.
12:08 p.m. – 13500 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Child assaulted at residence. Other agency referral.
12:23 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bricktown Brewery. Check on suspicious person. Check on males at business. Arrest.
12:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Personal information used to open account. Other agency referral.
1:11 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Fire Dept. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
2:39 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. ALDI. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:09 p.m. – 7100 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check red truck casing neighborhood. Other agency referral.
3:57 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 160 E. Ave. Fraud. Compromised bank account. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 6500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 1100 blk. S. Utica Ave. Hillcrest. Sex crime. Adult female previously assaulted. Handled.
5:02 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
6:05 p.m. – 100 bk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Information.
6:41 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Theft report. Two men dined and dashed at business. Report info taken.
7:32 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 24 Ct. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:08 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:59 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Report info taken.
9:17 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont. Harass phone. Blue vehicle driving by residence honking horn. Handled.
