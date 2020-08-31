Owasso incidents (8/28-8/30)

Friday, Aug. 28
12:18 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud air conditioner. Handled.
12:36 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Body found – all. Elderly female found at residence. Report info taken.
12:59 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male walking away from residence. Unable to locate.
2:01 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Christian Brothers Automotive. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:05 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. Admiral Pl. Theft report from structure. Tulsa RV outlet break in referred to other agency. Other agency referral.
9:26 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Dark colored SUV driving recklessly. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Theft report all other. Jewelry stolen from a nursing home. Report info taken.
11:26 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident injury. Handled.
11:34 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Missing person all except runaway. 3-year-old male missing from residence. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Children riding a go-cart on the road. Unable to locate.
12:46 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 98 St. N. Theft report all other. Service fees paid on undone work. Report info taken.
1:07 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting from local store. Arrest.
1:08 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Recovery of stolen trailer. Handled.
1:37 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Baja Jack’s Burrito Shack. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle at business. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Theft report from structure. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
3:25 p.m. – 8000 blk. HWY 75. Accident injury. Transport.
4:02 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 94 St. N. Fraud all. Female reported identity fraud. Handled.
4:11 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:19 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Man yelling at dog in front of business. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two females and a male taking items from business. Arrest.
7:32 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:41 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Contractors being loud in apartment. Handled.
10:21 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
11:54 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Drunk underage drinking/purchasing. Juveniles trying to purchase alcohol. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 29
12:37 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Redbud Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:41 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Silver Creek Village. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:13 a.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:03 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 150 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music. Handled.
2:16 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:55 a.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting on side of road. Unable to locate.
6:55 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Check a male sleeping in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
7:08 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Auto Parts. Traffic reckless/drunk road rage. White Dodge Durango swerving. Unable to locate.
9:14 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report – violate PO. Protective order violated via text. Report info taken.
11:53 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
11:58 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian Schools. Check on suspicious person. Check male possibly camping on business property. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two females ran out of store with items and jumped into black Chevy with dealer tags. Unable to locate.
4:28 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoe Carnival. Drugs in progress selling/use. Suspicious males in parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:59 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 66 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Male holding hand gun in ditch. Unable to locate.
7:04 p.m. – 6800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Harass-phone, txt, other. Male being harassed by neighbor. Other agency referral.
7:39 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Checking on 911 hang up. Handled.
8:22 p.m. – Missing person all except runaway. Possible kids missing. Information.
8:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
11:21 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Birch St. Breaking and entering-in progress. Male broke into residence. Report info taken.
Sunday, Aug. 30
12:14 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Domino’s Pizza. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up. Handled.
12:46 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone yelling help on golf course. Handled.
1:34 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Man outside door screaming. Handled.
2:33 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Disturbance Fight in progress. People fighting at B&B. Other agency referral.
6:55 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:09 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family arguing at church. Report info taken.
12:27 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Report info taken.
1:30 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Brown SUV occupied by male that shoplifted at a business. Report info taken.
2:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress-verbal. Ex couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 89 St. N. Goddard. Robbery in progress all. Individual robbed by three males. Report info taken.
5:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Andolini’s Pizzeria. Males panhandling in front of a business. Handled.
5:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Found property all. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Assault report all but domestic. Female assaulted at business. Report info taken.
6:49 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:02 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Ascension St. John Owasso. Welfare check all. Check on female in parking lot. Handled.
7:19 p.m. – 16100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Preston Lakes. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in area. Other agency referral.
7:42 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Theft in progress-structure. Bike stolen from apartment. Handled.
8:16 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 3 St. Dale and Lee’s Service. Theft in progress all other. Someone stealing gravel from parking lot. Unable to locate.