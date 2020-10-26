Owasso hosts first community-wide Octoberfest along Main Street

Paul Vanbeber and his wife Melanie both showed up and tried the Octoberfest, and said they enjoyed their time walking around the premises.

“I came to support the local Owasso community, support the brewery,” Paul said, “and since they canceled Octoberfest in downtown Tulsa, this is about as good as we can get right now; it’s just good to get out of the house.”

Melanie added, “We love Emersumnice, so we want to come out and support them. I think it’s awesome for Owasso. I hope they keep this up every year, and I can see it growing.”

A few seats away, Debi Lambert was conversing with friends while enjoying Emersumnice’s Dead Armadillo’s Pickle Recovery brew.

“I think this is what Owasso needs,” Lambert said, “and I love seeing all of the people that are here. We need to have some more bars, we need to have more food, outside activity.”

The event was in part held to honor and support men and women of the military as well as first responders.

“We’re all about trying to give back to the community, and I think that’s what most great breweries want to do,” Eldridge said, “is they want to be kind of the keystone of the community, and if there’s something we can do to help, we’re going to do it.”