Owasso hosts first community-wide Octoberfest along Main Street

Exclamations like “Cheers!” and “Bottoms up!” resounded throughout Owasso’s Redbud District over the weekend.
Emersumnice Brewery hosted its first community-wide Octoberfest along Main Street on Saturday, where locals gathered to enjoy a day of fun and fellowship — and, of course, large mugs full of frosted brews.
Donnie Eldridge owns the new microbrewery, which anchors the Mowery Retail and Lofts complex at the First Avenue and Main Street intersection in the heart of downtown Owasso. He said he wanted to enliven the area amid the sluggish atmosphere caused by the coronavirus.
“It’s just a great way to … bring a lot of people to the downtown area,” Eldridge said. “We haven’t had any of the Gathering on Mains, so we’re just trying to bring more people back downtown and saying, ‘Hey, check us out and see what we have going on here.’”
Saturday’s inaugural Octoberfest played host to live music, various vendors and food trucks, games like cornhole and ax-throwing and more. It also brought in four other Tulsa-area breweries for locals to try.
Eldridge, whose menu includes eight original beers, debuted two more seasonal drinks during the event, including the Porter Catoosa Brown, a dessert-inspired beverage representative of a chocolate Heath bar, and the namesake Octoberfest, a Marzen-style beer.
Paul Vanbeber and his wife Melanie both showed up and tried the Octoberfest, and said they enjoyed their time walking around the premises.
“I came to support the local Owasso community, support the brewery,” Paul said, “and since they canceled Octoberfest in downtown Tulsa, this is about as good as we can get right now; it’s just good to get out of the house.”
Melanie added, “We love Emersumnice, so we want to come out and support them. I think it’s awesome for Owasso. I hope they keep this up every year, and I can see it growing.”
A few seats away, Debi Lambert was conversing with friends while enjoying Emersumnice’s Dead Armadillo’s Pickle Recovery brew.
“I think this is what Owasso needs,” Lambert said, “and I love seeing all of the people that are here. We need to have some more bars, we need to have more food, outside activity.”
The event was in part held to honor and support men and women of the military as well as first responders.
“We’re all about trying to give back to the community, and I think that’s what most great breweries want to do,” Eldridge said, “is they want to be kind of the keystone of the community, and if there’s something we can do to help, we’re going to do it.”
Eldridge said he has plans to host Octoberfest again next year on a larger scale.
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Octoberfest
Do you love Owasso as much as we do?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!