Owasso hosts dozens of competitors in ‘American Ninja Warrior’ area qualifier

Nine-year-old Mia Rowland achieved a lofty goal of completing an “American Ninja Warrior” course in Owasso recently.

“It felt good,” she said. “I love Ninja because I’ve always watched it and it looked really cool, so I just wanted to do it.”

Rowland was among dozens of competitors who faced a variety of obstacles as part of the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association’s area qualifier, held at Airbenders gym in Owasso on Saturday, Feb. 26.

UNAA’s annual events promote and organize an international series at Ninja gyms across the world. Owasso’s latest competition convened nearly 100 participants, including 8-year-old Maddux Parker, who faced the course in close proximity to Rowland.

“I kind of liked the big rings just because they’re much more bigger and just more challenging,” Parker said. “I just like to have challenges.”

February’s tournament — one of the first of its kind for the Owasso area — brought together competitors from surrounding states and across the country.

The games tested participants’ agility, grip strength, balance, upper body strength and footwork across a variety of obstacles, including the big rings that Parker enjoyed. Other hurdles included a balance beam, climbing wall, boulder push and more.

Another young participant, Asher Ledbetter, 7, said, “I’m glad that I got to do this.” Frederick’s run, along with several others’ performances, was monitored by 17-year-old Ninja coach and Airbenders employee, Hudson Frederick.

“I love watching the kids that I coach compete,” Frederick said. “They gain so much confidence, so just watching them accomplish something … just the joy that brings them, it makes me happy.”

Owasso’s Airbenders, in operation for the last four years, has hosted its Ninja course since its inception, and has gained nationwide acclaim for training two of its coaches — Tom Mortimer and Sam Ballard — to compete on NBC’s popular TV series.

Mortimer graced the big screen on “American Ninja Warrior” in 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021, dedicating his runs to his 12-year-old son, Landon, who is diagnosed with epilepsy. Ballard competed on the show in 2018. Their efforts have helped inspire hundreds of Ninjas, including those who took part in February’s qualifiers.

“What we find is a lot of kids that don’t really belong in a sport, or can’t find their sport, Ninja tends to be their sport because it is, individually, a team atmosphere of self-building,” Mortimer said. “This is all about inclusiveness, comradery; it’s this passion; we’re having fun.”

Matt Hinds, owner of Airbenders, added, “It means everything to bring people in, to have a likeminded concept. To give them something to push themselves — independently, as a family or as a gym — makes us feel everything.”

Those participants who qualified now advance to regionals in Stillwater. More information about UNAA’s competition can be found at ultimateninja.net.

