Owasso hospitals are celebrating their medical teams during National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

Ascension St. John Owasso is spotlighting its nurses for their accomplishments through social media shout-outs, internal videos, special deliveries and team celebrations.

“Nurses Week … is a special time in the health care community,” President Wyatt Hockmeyer said, “and Ascension St. John Owasso is excited to take a moment to reflect on the hard work our nurses and hospital staff provide our community and thank our caregivers for their service.”

Ascension’s Owasso site has celebrated various accomplishments over the last year, including adopting a new initiative to improve birthing outcomes as well as opening a new $8 million, 18-bed ICU/progressive care unit and a new $26 million, 40-bed rehab hospital.

At Bailey Medical Center, several staff are sharing their experiences of becoming a nurse and what they enjoy most about their job.

“We know the significant role our nurses play in delivering quality care to our patients and achieving remarkable milestones,” Bailey said in a Facebook post. “We want all our courageous and compassionate nurses … to know how invaluable you are to us. Thank you for all you do!”

Bailey has shared similar accomplishments over the last year, including being awarded an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from Leapfrog Group and being named among the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the 10th year.