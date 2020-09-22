Owasso honor student Hayden Parker nominated for Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Hayden Parker, a ninth grader at Owasso High School, has been nominated as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or pursue medical research fields.

The purpose of the event, held Nov. 21-22, is to honor, inspire and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, and provide a plan and resources to help them reach their goals.

Hayden’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, to represent Oklahoma based on his academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are even better prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said a NAFP spokesperson in a news release. “Focused, bright and determined students like Hayden Parker are our future and he deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give him.”

During the two-day Congress, Parker will join students from across the country and hear Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.