Owasso homebuilder donates over 30 Barbie Dream Homes to Salvation Army's Angel Tree

Owasso homebuilder donates over 30 Barbie Dream Homes to Salvation Army's Angel Tree

An Owasso-based homebuilder donated more than $6,000 worth of Barbie Dream Homes to the Salvation Army in Tulsa on Tuesday.

Simmons Homes President Lonnie Shackelford said each represented the 35 new homes the company sold in November as part of a new initiative, the “Holly Jolly Dream Home.”

Salvation Army Maj. Mark Harwell said the initiative is a great example of what corporations can employ to fulfill the Christmas wishes of Tulsa-area children in need.

Walmart is also upping its game this year, partnering with the Salvation Army in a massive effort to “rescue Christmas” after so many have fallen on hard times amid the pandemic, according to a news release.

Every child deserves to feel the joy of Christmas, and the Salvation Army Angel Tree program has provided new clothing and toys to countless children and families in need for the past several decades.

Angels can be selected from trees in area Walmarts, the Woodland Hills Mall, Sam’s Clubs, Bass Pro Shops or online at tsamm.org/angeltree/adopt.dpi.

Shoppers can also peruse the Salvation Army Tulsa Metro Area’s registry on Walmart.com through this link to have items shipped directly to the nonprofit.

Featured video:

Giving Tuesday gallery: Local nonprofits you can support

How Angel Tree Works

  1. Social service agencies and schools refer families to The Salvation Army for help with Christmas. Participants are interviewed to verify that the family is truly in need.
  2. We obtain the name of each child or special needs adults in the family and a list of desired Christmas gifts. Verification is made to ensure that the family is not receiving duplicate services from another agency.
  3. Angel tags are printed for each individual and placed on Salvation Army Angel Trees at area malls and in local companies and organizations.
  4. Generous Donors select Angels, purchase gifts, and return them to the Angel Tree by the given deadline on each tag.
  5. Upon their return, the gifts are taken to a Salvation Army Christmas Distribution Center for pickup by the Angel families.
  6. During the seven days prior to Christmas Eve, families pick up their gifts.

Source: The Salvation Army

