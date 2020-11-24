Owasso home to new multifamily senior apartment complex

Owasso is now home to a new upscale senior apartment community.

Centennial Park Apartments, located at 14696 E. 88th Pl. N., held its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Nov. 23.

The complex, owned by Herman & Kittle Properties Inc., out of Indianapolis, Indiana, opened earlier this year, and chose Owasso as the ideal place to build a new facility.

“This community sells itself,” said Dawn Boyer, regional manager for Herman & Kittle, “and I can tell you, the reputation outside of this community is also that it’s one of the best suburbs in Tulsa to live in, so we’re really excited that they chose this site here.”

While Owasso is home to several single-family homes and assisted-living communities, Centennial Park provides citizens ages 55 and older with expanded options for multifamily, reduced-sized developments.

Centennial Park welcomed its first tenants in July, and has since filled most of its 56 one- and two-bedroom units, which come complete with amenities like ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, faux wood flooring and more.