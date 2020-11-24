Owasso home to new multifamily senior apartment complex

Owasso is now home to a new upscale senior apartment community.
Centennial Park Apartments, located at 14696 E. 88th Pl. N., held its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Owasso Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Nov. 23.
The complex, owned by Herman & Kittle Properties Inc., out of Indianapolis, Indiana, opened earlier this year, and chose Owasso as the ideal place to build a new facility.
“This community sells itself,” said Dawn Boyer, regional manager for Herman & Kittle, “and I can tell you, the reputation outside of this community is also that it’s one of the best suburbs in Tulsa to live in, so we’re really excited that they chose this site here.”
While Owasso is home to several single-family homes and assisted-living communities, Centennial Park provides citizens ages 55 and older with expanded options for multifamily, reduced-sized developments.
Centennial Park welcomed its first tenants in July, and has since filled most of its 56 one- and two-bedroom units, which come complete with amenities like ceiling fans, washer and dryer hookups, faux wood flooring and more.
The complex features a fitness center, common kitchen, craft room and clubhouse with an on-site library, along with outdoor amentities such as an outdoor entertainment area, a dog park and picnic area and an on-site storm shelter.
Likewise, the building provides a high-level of security for its residents, offering 24/7 surveillance, locked entranceway doors and more.
“Everyone’s safe, and they feel so comfortable,” said Adam Stephens, manager of Centennial Park. “The residents here love it because of the comfort; they can walk the community, and they do it without that stress, and it’s just really nice.”
More information about Centennial Park Apartments can be found at apartmentsinowasso.com.
