Owasso High School to host 2020-21 prom over two nights at Oklahoma Aquarium May 28-29

Owasso High School is gearing up to host its prom for the 2020-21 school year.

The event will take place on two separate evenings at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks at the end of May. The junior prom will be held on May 28 and the senior prom on May 29.

Owasso high schoolers will get a chance to participate in the two-night celebration on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the event being canceled last April.

“We are extremely excited to be able to provide the prom experience to our students this year. It was very difficult to have to cancel that event last spring,” Owasso High School Principal Mark Officer said. “Prom is an important event to our students, and we can’t wait to see them have a fun evening.”

In the event that juniors or seniors want to attend together, they may choose to attend either event. Additionally, each student will be allowed to bring one guest, and they will be allowed to purchase only one ticket for one evening.

Rejoice Christian School also plans to host a 2020-21 prom on April 23 at Five Oaks Lodge in Jenks. Additionally, Collinsville High School will host its prom on April 10 at the Tulsa Zoo.

