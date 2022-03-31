Owasso High School senior Zane Harbaugh serves as Senate page at state Capitol

Owasso High School senior Zane Harbaugh has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso.

Harbaugh served at the Capitol during the eighth week of session, March 28-31.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got firsthand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Harbaugh is involved in varsity basketball, Cherokee Nation Tribal Youth Council and National Honor Society. He volunteers with The Amazing Games and the Flag Project. After high school, he plans to continue his education on the collegiate level.

He is the son of Owasso residents Zach and Angie Harbaugh, and is the nephew of Rep. Mark Vancuren.