Owasso High School senior Taylor West serves as Senate page for Sen. J.J. Dossett

Owasso High School senior Taylor West has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. J. J. Dossett, D-Owasso.

West served during the 12th week of session, April 19-22, attending various committee meetings and daily sessions in the full Senate.

He was among a group that toured the Oklahoma History Center and the newly renovated state Capitol. They also met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

Additionally, West and his group participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they received firsthand experience presenting and debating current bills from the 2021 legislative session.

West is a member of the Owasso High School Competition band and the Black Caucus Chair for Young Democrats of Oklahoma. He is also the MLK Tulsa youth ambassador president, and a member of the Young People’s Department at AME Church.

West enjoys traveling and seeing different cultures. He plans to attend Langston University to study organizational leadership.

West is the cousin of former Senator Judy McIntyre, and the son of Owasso resident Veola West.