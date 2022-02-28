Owasso High School senior Ronald Walker named National Merit finalist

Owasso High School senior Ronald Walker was recently named as a National Merit finalist in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Walker was selected from a group of roughly 16,000 semifinalists named in Sept. 2021, and he has met all the requirements to advance to finalist standing in the competition.

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, included the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official submitted a detailed scholarship application, in which they provided information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.