Owasso High School senior Merrik Barnes named National Merit Scholarship finalist

Owasso High School senior Merrik Barnes was recently named a National Merit Finalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Barnes was selected from a group of about 16,000 semifinalists named in Sept. 2020. He has met all the requirements to advance to the finalist standing in the competition.

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

“We are proud that Merrik is a member of the Owasso High School family,” OHS Principal Mark Officer said in a Facebook post. “He is a great student and an outstanding young man who we know will represent himself and Owasso well in whatever he does.”

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about his or her academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received. Semifinalists must have an outstanding academic record in high school, be endorsed and recommended by a school official and write an essay.