Owasso High School’s Sydney Vann accepted into Youth Leadership Oklahoma

Sydney Vann, a junior at Owasso High School, has been accepted into the 21st class of Youth Leadership Oklahoma.

YLOK selects 52 rising high school seniors through a competitive process based on leadership, geographic, ethnic and cultural diversity to participate in the annual program.

This year, Vann and her fellow classmates will travel the state during a week-long, all-expense-paid trip at the end of May that will begin and end in Oklahoma City. Other cities visited throughout the week will include Norman, Lawton, Shawnee, Tulsa, Stillwater and Enid.

On the trip, YLOK Class 21 will learn about Oklahoma’s resources, issues and treasures, meet with state leaders and further develop their own leadership skills.

“Leadership Oklahoma is very excited about the 52 young people chosen for this year’s program. YLOK Class 21 is an outstanding blend of student leadership from across the state.” said Adam Leaming, chief executive officer for the University Center at Ponca City and Leadership Oklahoma’s Class 21’s youth program chair.

YLOK was created in 2001 with the mission to develop in young leaders a feeling of hope, pride and a responsibility for Oklahoma’s future. Over 900 students have participated in this one of a kind program.