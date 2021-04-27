Owasso High School launches Equality Club offering platform for inclusion, self-expression

Editor’s note: This story is the work of a journalism student in Andrew DeBella’s collaborative writing workshop at Owasso High School, initially published on the class’s website, owassorampage.com.

Giving the people a voice in a time of oppression, that’s what is strived for within the Equality Club.

Equality Club, held every Thursday, 3-3:30 p.m., in Room 44 on the Owasso High School West Campus, is a comfortable place for those who want to express themselves when the confinement of high school doesn’t allow them to do so.

Virginia Miller, an English teacher, leads this club with respect and finesse, as she actively voices group participation and self-expression, as this group is meant to be a safe haven for those who have dealt with bullying, mistreatment or aggression from others within the school, at home or online. Miller encourages students, with their consent, to talk about their experiences within their sexuality and what Equality Club does for them.

Although this group may seem small, their numbers continue to grow, and their effect on the school continues to blossom as the Equality Club is being recognized within the school. This includes the club becoming an official club within the school, with an account and budget for events that allow for the students’ expression.