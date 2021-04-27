Owasso High School launches Equality Club offering platform for inclusion, self-expression

Editor’s note: This story is the work of a journalism student in Andrew DeBella’s collaborative writing workshop at Owasso High School, initially published on the class’s website, owassorampage.com.
Giving the people a voice in a time of oppression, that’s what is strived for within the Equality Club.
Equality Club, held every Thursday, 3-3:30 p.m., in Room 44 on the Owasso High School West Campus, is a comfortable place for those who want to express themselves when the confinement of high school doesn’t allow them to do so.
Virginia Miller, an English teacher, leads this club with respect and finesse, as she actively voices group participation and self-expression, as this group is meant to be a safe haven for those who have dealt with bullying, mistreatment or aggression from others within the school, at home or online. Miller encourages students, with their consent, to talk about their experiences within their sexuality and what Equality Club does for them.
Although this group may seem small, their numbers continue to grow, and their effect on the school continues to blossom as the Equality Club is being recognized within the school. This includes the club becoming an official club within the school, with an account and budget for events that allow for the students’ expression.
The effect that Equality Club has had on the school is even more than that; they also have allowed for the introduction of a new practice within the school board. This practice is the Cultural Awareness Meetings, which is where the teachers at the school talk about prevalent issues and topics within the school and what is best for students’ expression moving forward, and Miller’s main focus is to use her voice within the meetings to advocate for the Equality Club.
In fact, Katharine Giffhorn, an assistant principal at the West Campus, will be coming to future Equality Club meetings to listen to students’ experiences with their sexuality firsthand.
“Club members will have a heart and a voice,” said Miller. Her passion and dedication to Equality Club is wonderful, and it is really a step in the right direction for students being able to be who they are and not worry about teachers or administrators restricting their potential.
With their current successes of moving toward a more accepting Owasso, it should also be noted their ambitious plans for the future. While some of these events included splitting clubs between the East and West campuses, growing a social media presence and doing fundraisers to grow their budget, the one event that was being heavily discussed was the Owasso Pride in Your Park event in association with OKEQ. The event is taking place on May 1 at the Redbud Festival Park.
Equality Club is just what Owasso needed this year in order to stay strong. In a time where hate and homophobia is becoming as common as homosexuality itself, we need support and togetherness as much as possible. Anyone can come as Equality Club is a safe place for anyone to freely express themselves in a positive manner, and the more people that can come to help support the community, the better.