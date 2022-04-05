Owasso High School graduate serves U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Sigonella

Petty Officer 2nd Class Mackenzie McCann, a native of Tulsa and an Owasso graduate, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Sigonella.

McCann joined the Navy five years ago. Today, she serves as an air traffic controller at the Sigonella, Italy-based facility.

“I spoke to some air traffic controllers and I wanted to be in the aviation community,” said McCann. “The Navy allowed me to choose that rate.”

Growing up in Tulsa, McCann attended Owasso High School and graduated in 2015. Today, she uses the same skills and values learned in her youth to succeed in the military.

“Something that has served me well is professionalism and commitment,” said McCann. “I learned that from my parents growing up.”

Naval Air Station Sigonella is located in eastern Sicilym which is the largest island in the Mediterranean and covers 10,000 square miles.

The base provides consolidated operational, command and control, as well as administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. Likewise, it supports a rotation of various squadrons and multi-service, multi-national transient aircraft.

McCann and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“I’m most proud of getting qualified as an air traffic controller on an aircraft carrier,” said McCann. “Serving in the Navy has taught me hard work and commitment. These are lessons learned I can pass on to my children.”